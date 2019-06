A mum and two kids have managed to escape their Reedy Creek home before it was gutted by fire.

A barbecue caught alight on Coronata Place around 6pm last night, quickly spreading to the balcony and the rest of house.

The blaze was so big it could be seen from suburbs away.

Firefighters have been praised for their hard work after saving neighbouring properties.

All that remains of the family home is part of the garage.

Thankfully no one was injured.