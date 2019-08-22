Reef HQ's Turtle Hospital Is Turning 10 With A Birthday Bash

Looking for something Turtley cool to do this week?

Big news in the world of Turtles and Townsville locals – Reef HQ Aquarium’s Turtle Hospital is turning 10!

We are being invited to ‘shell-ebrate’ this weekend with half price entry all day Saturday. Once you and the kids are through the doors, there will be plenty of activities from 9:30am.



- Turtley awesome crafts

- Turtle scientist activity

- Pinky's Disco

- Lucky T Turtle

- Face painting

- Free Birthday cupcakes

- Prizes to be won

The most exciting of all actives is you (and the kids, of course) can meet Arthur, the turtle currently resting his flippers at the hospital.

We hope you have a turtley awesome time.

ALL THE LATEST LOCAL HEADLINES ARE HERE:

