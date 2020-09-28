Regional Artists Invited To Apply For Exciting Local Opportunities

Murrumbidgee Council have announced exciting opportunities for regional artists for the concept development, design and production of three public art projects across our area.

Murrumbidgee Council Mayor Ruth McRae said the projects will aim to add colour, vibrancy and character to our townships, and celebrate our rich history and culture.

The projects include a mural at the Jerilderie Swimming Pool, and a painting and mural at the Darlington Point Wiradjuri Walk.

The Jerilderie Swimming Pool mural will focus on water, sport and recreation, environment, and community, and will be painted on the wall of the Pool treatment plant building, which faces Jerilderie Street.

The Darlington Point Wiradjuri Walk mural and the painting are part of the Wiradjuri Walk project. The mural will aim to entice residents to explore the north and south river connections, with an aboriginal theme or an associated impression which is acceptable to both the local Waddi people as well as the broader community.

The painting, which will be erected on the levee above Figtree Park, will be based around a locally historical theme, historical event or physical feature with an interesting story. There will be a story board next to the painting.

Eligible artists or organisations are encouraged to submit an Expression of Interest by email to [email protected] before 3pm Friday 13th November.

More information is available on Council’s website.

