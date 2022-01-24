Regional Community Becomes Isolated After 'Rare' Floods

Parts of South Australia were inundated with flood waters over the weekend, and locals are saying it's like nothing experienced before.

Clean up crews have locked arms statewide after severe rainfall cause flooding in the Kimba region.

Several communities have been left isolated, as a decade worth of damage washed through regional areas

Kimba district Mayor, Dean Johnson says there's been major damage to road infrastructure.

"It's done massive, massive damage to our roads and general infrastructure," Johnson said.

"It will be some years and perhaps even a decade before we get to repair all of this, I think.

"There are entire roads and sections of roads that have just been swept away by rivers of water. I can't paint a much better picture than that. Just cliff edges where there used to be a road."

Transport Minister Corey Wingard says the road through Roxby Downs and Woomera had been washed away, and repairs are set to be carried out.

"Our crews are there ready to go, it's just a matter of when they are given the thumbs up from emergency services." Wingard said.

Mayor Johnson says the regional area is "completely shut off from the rest of the world", after damaged roads which lead to the airport.

“This is a one-in-100-year event. When the rain was falling, I was in absolute awe; we are not used to seeing that in Kimba.”

