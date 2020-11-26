Regional Tourism High On Council’s Agenda

Council is undertaking several promotional activities to ensure Leeton Shire is on the map and continues to draw visitors to the region with a range of quality experiences on offer for all tastes and ages.

For 15 years Council has been a member of Visit Riverina (formerly Thrive Riverina) to market collective promotions, experiences, events, attractions and destinations within its eleven member Councils across the Riverina.

Council’s Manager Visitor, Cultural and Local Economy and Chair of Visit Riverina, Mr Brent Lawrence, said key activities have included regular social media promotion of the Riverina region, the development of a strategic plan for 2020-21 and the development of a Love NSW media campaign to be launched in 2021.

Another separate but key initiative over recent months is Council’s participation in a marketing collective with three other Councils to produce the Murrumbidgee Trails Visitor Guide.

Council’s Mayor Paul Maytom said it had become increasingly apparent over recent years that visitors do not see local Government boundaries – instead they see a region and look for what they can do within that region.

“The goal of Murrumbidgee Trails is to work together for regional promotion, increasing visitor dollars spent and overnight stays within our dedicated trail region,” said Mayor Maytom.

“A big focus for regional destinations such as Leeton, Narrandera, Murrumbidgee and Lockhart Shire Councils is improving regional dispersal of visitors throughout our respective Shires so that we all get a slice of the pie to further stimulate our visitor economy.”

Launched last week at the Whitton Malt House, the informative and eye-catching Visitor Guide features key trail themes including: History and Heritage, Art and Culture, Nature, See and Do, Agritourism, Eat and Drink, Shop, Stay and Wander.

Mr Lawrence said the project had an overwhelming response from local businesses/tourism operators and thanked all contributors for their interest and financial commitment to the project.

A copy of the Murrumbidgee Trails Visitor Guide is available at the Visitor’s Information Centre or you can explore the Guide online at www.murrumbidgeetrails.com.au

