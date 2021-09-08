Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Wednesday that most of regional Victoria will leave lockdown at midnight Thursday.

All of regional Victoria will see the end of lockdown with the exception of Shepparton. Mr. Andrews confirmed that the case numbers in the Goulburn Valley are still a concern.

“As you can see Shepparton has been treated differently because there are case numbers there. If there were an outbreak in another part of regional Victoria then we would look to try and target and localise our public health measures as much as we could.”

Regional Victorian’s five reasons to leave home, radius, and curfew had been scrapped, and prep to Grade 2 and year 12’s would return to the classroom.

Health Minister Martin Foley offered a slight beacon of hope, announcing that Victorians on the NSW side of the border could apply to return home.

Regional Victoria leaving lockdown on Thursday

Applications for an exemption open on Friday, and applicants need to present proof they reside in Victoria, a negative Covid result, and evidence of at least one Covid vaccine.

We’re reminded to get vaccinated if we haven’t already, vaccine information and booking details can be found at coronavirus.vic.gov.au.

