Regional Victorian Road Limits Under Parliamentary Review

Specific regional and rural roads across Victoria will undergo a reduced speed limit as part of a revised parliamentary inquiry to decrease the road toll.

The Andrews government has back the proposal, which will identify 'unsafe' country roads with less traffic, brining limits down from 110 km/h to 80 km/h

Victorian regional and rural roads drivers will need to look out for upcoming speed changes on our roads. As part of the proposal, roads with high traffic areas would also be considered for upgrades.

“It is understood the community is concerned that reduced speed limits in rural and regional areas will result in increased travel times,” a government explanation reads.

“The Victorian Government will support any changes to policy with community education that highlights the systemic risk of speed and links to road trauma on low standard roads, while also addressing travel time concerns.”

Regional roads in areas such as Gippsland and Greater Bendigo will face a revised speed limit.

RACV spokesman Andrew Scannell said the initiative will be welcomed by travellers, leading to more road safety and a reduced death toll.

“As a safety advocate, RACV has made a commitment to promoting these findings – and providing them to Government – and we very much welcome this review from the Victorian Government,” he said.

A road safety strategy from the Labor government aims to assist drivers getting home safely, and return to their loved ones.

The strategy for 2021-2030 was set out with the vision to halve road deaths and reduce serious injuries by 2030.

