Regional Victorian's Snubbed in COVID Disaster Relief Payments

Regional Victorian's have been snubbed in Canberra's special COVID disaster payments.

Applications for COVID disaster relief payments opened on Tuesday, in a bid to help Victorian's who suffered financial loss in the recent lockdown.

The scheme only applies to people who have been locked down for more than seven days, which excludes regional Victorians.

Applications for COVID disaster payments are open

There are further loopholes to be eligible for the relief payments:

Any Victorian who already receives payments covered by the Social Security (Administration) Act 1999.

Victorians who found another job, or took reduced hours during the lockdown will miss out.

Victorians with more than $10,000 in the bank, or the same value in shares are also ineligible.

The temporary COVID disaster payment will be rolled out nationally for any people who lose work in any state or territory that goes into a lockdown longer than seven days.

If you are not eligible for the latest relief payment from Canberra but have suffered financial loss, find alternative support payments here.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.