Regional Victorian Talent Among Pool Of Athletes In AFLW Draft

Eighty-three dreams were realised last night as the NAB AFL Women’s competition welcomed its next pool of young talent.

Among those selected were nearly a dozen athletes hailing from regional football clubs from across the state.

Bendigo Pioneer’s Emily Everist will pull on the yellow and brown stripes in her new club Hawthorn’s inaugural season.

Everist plays in defence, and averaged 8.5 disposals, 1.6 marks and 1.6 rebound 50s from eight appearances in the 2022 NAB League Girls campaign.

Her game was taken to the next level when she averaged 10.3 disposals, three tackles and two makes in the Vic Country NAB AFLW National Championships side.

Up on the border, inside midfielder Zarlie Goldsworthy was selected with pick 20 and heads to the GWS Giants.

The Giants’ recruitment team said Goldsworthy was on the radar of many recruiters.

“Zarlie is a player who shot onto everyone’s radar with an excellent NAB League season for the Murray Bushrangers,” they said.

“She then went on to win the MVP for the Allies in the U18 National Championships. We are extremely happy she chose to nominate for NSW and to have the opportunity to add her to our list.

“She will show her athleticism and power through the midfield while also being able to go forward.”

Meanwhile on the other side of the city, Foster’s Yasmin Duursma is packing her bags and heading off to Port Adelaide, reuniting with her brother, Xavier, who plays also for Port Adelaide.

Duursma had a breakout performance also with Vic Country, concluding in the final match where she collected 22 disposals, five marks, four tackles and six rebound 50s, with 85 per cent kicking efficiency.

Victoria native who elected NSW was her preferred draft pool, Montana Ham, was selected at pick one and is headed to the Sydney Swans.

Season seven of AFLW kicking off later this year will welcome expansion clubs Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, and Sydney Swans.

The league will match its men’s counterpart and have represented all 18 sides for the first time.

Essendon, Hawthorn, and Port Adelaide each welcomed seven young athletes through the draft while Sydney recruited five – 20 of which were selected in the draft’s first round.

Full list of regional draftees:

PICK EIGHT: Paige Scott (Eaglehawk)

Drafted to Essendon

PICK 12: Montana Beruldsen (Mildura)

Drafted to Sydney Swans

PICK 17: Keeley Skeeper (Shepparton United)

Drafted to Carlton

PICK 20: Zarlie Goldsworty (Lavington Panthers)

Drafted to GWS Giants

PICK 25: Emily Everist (Bendigo Pioneers)

Drafted to Hawthorn

PICK 28: Taylah Gatt (Beleura)

Drafted to North Melbourne

PICK 37: Heidi Woodley (Kilmore)

Drafted to Western Bulldogs

PICK 38: Charley Ryan (Beleura)

Drafted to Richmond

PICK 45: Yasmin Duursma (Foster)

Drafted to Port Adelaide

PICK 51: Grace Matser (Korumburra-Bena)

Drafted to North Melbourne

PICK 54: Cassidy Mailer (Shepparton United)

Drafted to North Melbourne

PICK 72: Georgia Gall (Euroa)

Drafted to Melbourne

