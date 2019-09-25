Register Now For Ironman 2019 Coming To Busselton

Ironman Western Australia is coming back to Busselton in December!

Recognised globally as a world class sporting event, the event has become enormously popular with athletes and spectators alike and is renowned as a spectacular destination race and holiday venue.

The main event is happening Sunday 1st December at the Busselton Jetty, with a race including a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and 42.2km run.

Get the kids involved, with an IronKids competition for 7-13 year olds on Saturday 30 November. Every participant will receive a medal and t-shirt.

Find out more & register at ironman.com.

Miss the show? Catch up below...