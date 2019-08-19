Registrations Open For Garage Sale Trail

Join the reuse movement!

Marion Print

19 August 2019

Marion Print

Article heading image for Registrations Open For Garage Sale Trail

If you're living in Albany or Denmark you can join the reuse movement and host your own Garage Sale on the 19 - 20 October 2019. 

It's FREE and anyone can do it, whether you’re a household, community group, a whole street, school or even a local business.

You can fundraise for a cause or make yourself a few extra dollars, or simply declutter your space and free your mind. 

You ALSO get your own webpage and promotional materials to help make your garage sale a success. 

 

www.garagesaletrail.com.au for more information!

