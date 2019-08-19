Registrations Open For Garage Sale Trail

If you're living in Albany or Denmark you can join the reuse movement and host your own Garage Sale on the 19 - 20 October 2019.

It's FREE and anyone can do it, whether you’re a household, community group, a whole street, school or even a local business.

You can fundraise for a cause or make yourself a few extra dollars, or simply declutter your space and free your mind.

You ALSO get your own webpage and promotional materials to help make your garage sale a success.