Rehab Guru Brennan Smith Talks Regaining Fitness After Contracting COVID

Australia Today's Steve Price asks Brennan Smith from Rehab Management - When is it a good time to return to exercise after receiving COVID?

Australians who have contracted the virus may face extended health risks, and regaining fitness is key in improving the immune system.

Smith says it's important to take rehab slowly, and what's recommended when "coming out the other side" of COVID.

"There's a lot of physiological and psychological benefits from remaining active, in particular when recovering from any condition - COVID19 included," Smith said.

When in isolation, Smith said there is "about a 20% reduction" in daily physical exertion.

He said doing basic activities, walking and avoiding long periods of sitting down are "very good ways to increase the physical demand on our body".

"It's not going to put us in a strenuous demand that's going to cause adverse reactions."

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 16,670

Covid-related deaths: 6 (backdated from May 3)

Hospital and ICU admissions: 275 / 8

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,132

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 74 / 5

Queensland

New cases: 7,271

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 437 / 16

New South Wales

New cases: 12,600

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,403 / 56

Victoria

New cases: 14,333

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 545 / 29

South Australia

New cases: 4,696

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 210 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 1,058

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 9,392

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 398 / 7

