Reilly O'Brien Has Extended His Contract At The Crows

Reilly O'Brien has re-committed to the Crows with a new two-year contract that will keep him at West Lakes until the end of 2021.

The emerging ruckman has enjoyed a break out season in 2019, solidifying his spot as the number one ruckman at Adelaide over veteran Sam Jacobs.

“The Crows have shown enormous faith in me, so it's fantastic to be able to sign a new deal and commit to the Club,” O’Brien told Crows media.

“It’s been awesome to get the opportunity to play more senior footy this year and being able to contribute to the team."

This news comes despite rumours swirling that the Crows will offer South Australian big man Brodie Grundy a lucrative offer to leave the Pies at the end of next season.