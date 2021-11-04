Relationships Stress Increasingly Higher In Locked Down States

Relationships across NSW and other locked down states are seeing a strain due to COVID and lockdowns.

Divorces have hit record numbers through the pandemic, with courts revealing nearly 50,000 Australian couple have filed for separation across 2020-2021.

That figure is up 8 per cent more than the previous years rates.

A startling new survey has revealed that 37 per cent of couples in NSW are facing challenges, while Victoria's number is 31 per cent of couples.

The Australian-wide results see one in 12 couples have considered separating, citing the pandemic as their reason.

In Queensland, one in four couples are blaming COVID for their problems, while the figure is one in 10 relationships in South Australia.

Tasmania have been affected the worst, with 18 per cent of couples facing potential divorce.

Young couples are being hit the worst, with results accruing the most stress on those aged 18 to 34.

National Legal Aid director Gabrielle Canny said there are thousands and thousands of couples who have tried to revive their relationship during the heightened lockdown era.

“It’s become really obvious, particularly as lockdowns have gone on longer, that the pandemic has had a heavy toll on relationships around the country,’’ she said.

“So many couples are looking at separating as they’ve come out of lockdown.

“Living and working at home has put stress on people’s relationships.’’

Stats provided by: amica.gov.au

