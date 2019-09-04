Triple M is proud to support Relay For Life, a community fundraising challenge for Cancer Council NSW held at Hunter Sports Centre Glendale on Saturday November 2nd 2019.

Teams of friends, families, schools and colleagues raise money in the lead up to an overnight event, where team members take turns walking around a track to signify that cancer never rests, so neither do we.

All money raised supports the Cancer Council and goes towards the vital research, prevention and support services for those affected by cancer.



Organised by passionate, local volunteers, Relay For Life celebrates cancer survivors, remembers loved ones lost and fights back against cancer!

Get involved and find more information here.