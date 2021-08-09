Relief In Sight As Queensland Records Five New Covid Cases

Relief for South-east Queensland with four local Covid cases reported for Monday and all of those in quarantine during their infectious period.

Four of the cases are linked to the Indooroopilly cluster, and the fifth one in hotel quarantine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk remains concerned however about the virus travelling further north from the outbreak in Sydney and Newcastle.

"We are absolutely concerned about what is happening in New South Wales," she said.

"The further north the virus travels is alarming for us...So, we'll be watching that incredibly carefully" - Premier Palaszczuk

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath warns Gold Coast businesses and residents not to ignore the rules.

"One per four square meters is lawfully required, but it’s so important. If we do this right for the next two weeks, we can ease restrictions further"

Meantime, the Cairns taxi driver at the centre of the snap lockdown in far-north Queensland has been linked to the marine pilot who tested positive last week.

