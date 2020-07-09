Relive Beatlemania With The Beatles Melbourne Festival Hall Concert Airing This Month!
56 years later!
Get ready to relive Beatlemania! The Beatles' iconic Melbourne Festival Hall concert will be broadcasted this month on Channel Nine!
The supergroup performed a sold-out show in 1964, where Ringo Starr was replaced by a fill-in Jimmie Nicol due to being ill.
It's been 56 years since the concert and now, you can be transported back with One Night Only - The Beatles in Oz, airing Monday, July 13 at 9:30pm on Nine Now. Not only that, but you'll also get to soak up some never-before-seen footage.
Their set includes hit like She Loves You, Twist and Shout, I Saw Her Standing There, Can't Buy Me Love and more.
“Now, 56 years later, the remastering of this incredible show will take rusted-on Beatle fans down memory lane and give the younger generation a rare glimpse at the phenomenon of Beatlemania in action,” said Nine.
