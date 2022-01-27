Relive Narara Music Festival 83 & 84

All day today Triple M are reliving the iconic Narara Festival that took place in 1983 & 84.

INXS, The Angles, The Choirboys and Aussie Crawl were just a couple of names that took to the stage in 1983.

'It was just one of the most memorable local concerts' Mark Gable from The Choirboys said, 'It was memorable because so many people turned up'.

But all those people very almost didn't make the show. Between 30,000-45,000 are believed to have attended the 83 event with many of them arriving by train. Many of them were stranded at Narara Train Station believing the concert was being held in Narara. These people were forced to commute to the concert location in Somersby via buses or taxis.

Narara 84 then followed with international bands Def Leppard, Simple Minds and Talking Heads making the trip down under.

'It was a fantastic event' said Triple M's Trevor Smith said who emceed of the 84 event 'There was no bigger event in the land at the time and It was just a thrill being on stage'.

Def Leppard's performance however on the Sunday night did not necessarily go according to plan. The band was not well received by the crowd who were frustrated from the long delays and rain. Bottles and empty beer cans were also reportedly thrown onto the stage and at the band.

