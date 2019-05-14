Remains Of Missing Newcastle Woman Found in Blue Mountains

Police have confirmed remains found in the Blue Mountains are that of a missing Newcastle woman.

Cecilia Devine disappeared from Waratah on September 5, 2018 after leaving a home on Turton Road.

Bones were discovered in bushland in Katoomba on March 18, with extensive forensic testing confirming the remains are that of the missing 42-year-old.

Strike Force Eking has been formed to investigate her death, which is receiving help from the homicide squad.

Detective Inspector Scott McAlpine says Ms Devine's family deserve answers.

"We’re all wanting the same outcome – to find answers for Cecilia’s loved ones. They need to know what happened to her and how she came to be where she was."