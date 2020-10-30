Remember That Bastard Rubik's Cube? Now There's An App To Help You Solve It Once And For All

The Rubik's Cube. Forever the icon of frustrated teenage dweebs all over the world.

How many of us spent too many hours trying to solve the bastard, only to either cheat by moving the stickers or breaking the thing against the nearest solid brick wall.

Well, technology for the win again as you can now get an app that teaches you how to solve the cube and tick that one off your bucket list.

Just watch:

Not only does the app teach you how to solve it, it teaches you how to get FASTER at solving it. It keeps a track of all your stats and yes, there's a global leaderboard.

Who knows? It may be you that ends up representing at the world Speedcubing champs- the Rubik’s World Cup 2020 finals take place on November 7th, which will include the digitised cubes.

Click HERE for more info.

Catch up on the latest 'Pub Talk' below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.