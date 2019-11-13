Remember That Heinously Designed Sonic The Hedgehog? Yeah, They Fixed It

Sonic The Hedgehog is hitting the big screens - but not without a much publicised mishap.

Earlier this year it was announced that everyones favourite SEGA character, Sonic was hitting the big screen, accompanied with a trailer for the movie.

What we didn't expect, and frankly never asked for, was the worst designed version of Sonic ever to manifest itself - complete with human teeth.

Well, after much backlash, we can reveal to you that the company behind the movie (Paramount Pictures) heeded everyones advice and fixed how Sonic looked.

Check out the newly designed Sonic in the move trailer below!

Sonic The Hedgehog is set to hit Aussie cinemas 14 February, 2020.