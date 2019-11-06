Rememberance Day Services 2019

Remembrance Day is approaching and here is where you can pay your respects in the anniversary of the guns falling silent to end World War I

Boulder RSL - Boulder Cenotaph, Loopline Park Boulder 10:30am

Kalgoorlie RSL - Kalgoorlie Cenotaph - Kalgoorlie Railway Station 10:45am start

Coolgardie RSL - Coolgardie War Memorial/RSL Bayley Street

People to assemble at the Coolgardie RSL Memorial Garden on Bayley Street at 10.30am–10.45am for a 11am Service.

Kambalda RSL - Sunday 10th November 2019 at 11.00am To commemorate the cessation of hostilities in Europe, which took place on the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, 1918. Uniformed people to assemble at the Cenotaph at 10.30am