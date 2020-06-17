Remembering A Musical Genius. Prince, The World Misses You!

We're celebrating the G.O.A.T., and not many were much greater than the sadly missed legend that was Prince. The purple one!

On that sad day in 2016, the world reacted in shock as the news reverberated around the world. Our very own Clairsy, Matt and Kymba took time to reflect on the sad news, fresh from seeing him in Perth only a few months before.

LISTEN:

There are so many fantastic clips of the musical genius online, and for something a little different, we found this. WHAT A PERFORMER!

WATCH:

