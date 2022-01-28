Remembering The Iconic Narara '83 + '84 Festivals

The first Narara Festival was held over the Australia Day long weekend in 1983 on the NSW’s Central Coast.

Despite its title, It wasn’t actually held at Narara but at nearby Central Coast suburb Somersby. Between 30,000 and 45,000 people attended the festival. A significant portion of the concertgoers were stranded at Narara railway station, believing the concert was being held in Narara. Most of these people were forced to commute to Somersby via taxis.

The iconic concert featured an all-Australian all-star lineup, a highlight of the event being The Angels playing with a blood red full moon rising over the stage behind them.

Friday

Zoo, Choirboys, Jon English, Divinyls, Moving Pictures, and Australian Crawl.

Saturday

Zarsoff Bros, Goldrush, Mark Gillespie, Dynamic Hepnotics, Mental As Anything, Radiators, The Church, INXS, The Angels, and Men At Work

Sunday

Mighty Guys, Uncanny X-Men, Allniters, Jo Jo Zep, Dragon, Mi-Sex, Goanna, Richard Clapton, Cold Chisel, and Rose Tattoo

Monday

Rupert B, Bulamakanka, No Fixed Address, and Bushwackers.

"There was just squillions of people there having a really good time." - Mark Gable, The Choirboys

Listen to the full chat with Mark Gable Below

From over-policing, to a global pandemic, the images and footage of the festival tell a story of a different time. Something that wouldn’t be able to go ahead today.

Like the 1983 concert, Narara ‘84 was held on the Australia Day long weekend from Friday the 27th the Monday the 30th of January 1984 at the same location as the previous year. Due to poor weather, and a mismatched international bill of artists, crowd numbers were down on the previous concert.

Hear The Full Chat With Garry Gary Beers & Tim Farriss of INXS below

Friday

Party Girls, Eurogliders, Real Life, Eurythmics, Simple Minds, and Mondo Rock

Saturday

QED, Zarsoff Bros, The Johnies, Kids In The Kitchen, Hoodoo Gurus, Machinations, Sandii And The Sunsets, The Models, INXS, The Pretenders, Talking Heads, Mental As Anything

Sunday

Drop Bears, Deckchairs Overboard, Strange Tennants, The Expression, Dynamic Hepnotics, Little Heroes, Sunnyboys, Jon English & The Foster Bros., Def Leppard, The Radiators, as well as Australian Crawl, and Allniters who didn’t get to play as the event was washed out.

Monday

Mighty Guys, Celibate Rifles, Avion

Have a listen to the Special Podcast below to relive the iconic events:

