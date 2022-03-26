Remembering The Time Taylor Hawkins & Dave Grohl Told Jane Kennedy The Greatest Rock Story Ever

We're in a state of shock here at Triple M with the devastating loss of Taylor Hawkins.

One of the all-time great rock dudes. Amazing on the skins and an all-round great human being, we've been lucky to hang out with a few times.

As we wallow through our memories of Taylor, where better to start than the time he and Dave Grohl told Triple M's Jane Kennedy the all-time most amazing story ever. There's Strip Clubs, there's Pantera, there's that beautiful mateship between Taylor and Dave. It was worth Jane putting down all those notes she made for the interview so we got this beaut of a yarn instead.

Enjoy.

Rest in Power, Taylor. We'll miss you buddy.