REMINDER: The Recreational Rules About Using Ross River
Don't forget!
The Ross River is a hive of activity during summer, from fishing through the skiing it’s always a buzz- but did you know there’s rules?
The list of what you can and can’t do is long, and you may have forgotten some, so here’s a refresher!
Specifically to the Black Weir area:
- All water-skiing requires a permit, due to high demand, which can be booked up to 7 days in advance.
- Permits are only valid for one hour, you can book up to three hours in one day.
- If you need to cancel a booking, don’t forget! Failure to cancel an unused booking may result in a one month ban.
- You can not free style Jet Ski.
- You can only use a Jet Ski to tow water skiers.
- You can not use a toboggan, tube, or sea biscuit.
Council have a map online that summarises all the zones too and what they mean, so check it out here.
