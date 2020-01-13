REMINDER: The Recreational Rules About Using Ross River

The Ross River is a hive of activity during summer, from fishing through the skiing it’s always a buzz- but did you know there’s rules?

The list of what you can and can’t do is long, and you may have forgotten some, so here’s a refresher!

Specifically to the Black Weir area:

All water-skiing requires a permit , due to high demand, which can be booked up to 7 days in advance.

, due to high demand, which can be booked up to 7 days in advance. Permits are only valid for one hour , you can book up to three hours in one day.

are , you can book up to three hours in one day. If you need to cancel a booking, don’t forget! Failure to cancel an unused booking may result in a one month ban.

a booking, don’t forget! Failure to cancel an unused booking may result in a one month ban. You can not free style Jet Ski .

. You can only use a Jet Ski to tow water skiers .

. You can not use a toboggan, tube, or sea biscuit.

Council have a map online that summarises all the zones too and what they mean, so check it out here.

CATCH UP ON MORE LOCAL HEADLINES NOW:

