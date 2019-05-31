REMINDER: Water Restriction Begin Today As Dam Levels Drop To 53%

Sydney's latest water restrictions will begin today, Saturday June 1, after the NSW capital's dam levels reached below 53%.
Just two short years ago, dam storages were hovering above 95% but a lack of rain has forced the state government to introduce water restrictions for the first time since 2009.
Under the restrictions, hoses must have a trigger nozzle or another attachment with an instant on-off mechanism and lawns and gardens are to be watered before 10am and after 4pm.
However, there will be a three-month grace period before fines of $220 for individuals and $550 for businesses were imposed.
"We've lost so much of our supply in an incredibly short period," Western Sydney University urban water expert Ian Wright told AAP.
"Water is trickling into our dams but it's pouring out of people's taps.
"On average, we're losing about an Olympic-size swimming pool roughly every two minutes and 15 seconds."