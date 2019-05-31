REMINDER: Water Restriction Begin Today As Dam Levels Drop To 53%

Sydney's latest water restrictions will begin today, Saturday June 1, after the NSW capital's dam levels reached below 53%.

Just two short years ago, dam storages were hovering above 95% but a lack of rain has forced the state government to introduce water restrictions for the first time since 2009.

Under the restrictions, hoses must have a trigger nozzle or another attachment with an instant on-off mechanism and lawns and gardens are to be watered before 10am and after 4pm.

However, there will be a three-month grace period before fines of $220 for individuals and $550 for businesses were imposed.