Reopening Of City Facilities In The South West

The South West Sports Centre and Bunbury Public Libraries will reopen to the public this Monday, 18 May with a number of operational and safety measures in place.

Here's what you can expect to be open:

The South West Sports Centre will recommence group fitness classes from Monday on a refined group fitness timetable. The Centre’s aquatic facilities will also reopen to the public once pool water samples have been approved by the WA Department of Health. Due to the high demand of water sample testing across the state it is expected these results won’t return until next week.

The community will be able to book for both group fitness classes and one-hour pool access (once operating) by contacting the South West Sports Centre reception. Proposed opening times for the Centre are 6am to 7pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

All changing room facilities will remain closed as per State Government guidelines however toilet facilities will be available for those using the pool and attending group fitness classes. Staff will liaise with the various aquatic clubs this week to allocate time for their activities however the swim school program will remain on hold. Online group fitness classes will still be provided for those members who are not able to access the group fitness classes. The creche, café, gym, stadium, meeting rooms, spa, sauna and steam room will remain closed. Membership fees will remain on hold with casual hire fees charged for pool use and group fitness classes.

Library

As part of the City’s plan to re-establish its library service to the community, the public will also be able to phone and book a 45-minute timeslot to access the library.

The Bunbury City Library will be open for these 45-minute bookings from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday with the Withers Community Library open from 9am to 1pm on Mondays and 1pm to 5pm on Wednesdays. A maximum of 20 people will be permitted in the Bunbury City Library and five people permitted in the Withers Library at any time in order to adhere to the state’s phase two parameters.

Use of the library facilities will be for browsing, borrowing and returns only and not for room bookings, computer usage and social gathering therefore seating and tables will not be available. The public computers and public wifi will be reintroduced in the coming weeks.

The libraries will continue to roll out 24/7 electronic services, online programs and the ‘Click and Collect’ and ‘Home Library’ services. Stringent social distancing measures will be in place at these facilities including the monitoring of numbers, internal signage and floor markings. Staff at both facilities will monitor one entry and exit point and take down details of community members entering the facilities should they need to be contacted in the future.

Cleaning & sanitisation

Cleaning and sanitisation of these facilities will be undertaken regularly and City staff at these locations will undertake infection control training as outlined by the WA Health Department. We kindly ask the community for their patience and understanding during this reopening stage.

