Replacement For Shannon Noll For The G&S Engineering Wine & Food Day Announced

SHANNON Noll is locked down in Sydney, but thirsty revellers have more than “20 Good Reasons” to get excited about his G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day replacement.

Mackay Festivals announced today that fresh from the Big Red Bash, the five-time ARIA Award-nominated band, Thirsty Merc will be headlining Saturday’s event.

Mayor Greg Williamson said losing Shannon Noll as headliner – because of the COVID-19 lockdowns – was part of life these days, but he congratulated the Festivals team on securing such a high-profile, last minute call-up.

“Thirsty Merc has been a fixture on our radios since about 2004,” Mayor Williamson said.

“And their instantly recognisable songs, like 20 Good Reasons, Someday Someday, Mousetrap Heart, Tommy and Krista, The Good Life and, of course, In The Summertime – the theme from Bondi Rescue – will be tremendous belting out over Queens Park,” he said.

Thirsty Merc will join 17 other bands, musicians and dance groups in Queens Park across three stages this Saturday (July 17).

Crowd favourites Lloyd Saunders, Selfish Sons, Viper Syndicate and Folks Like Us will join the likes of rising indie-rock songstress Jess Locke and festival fixtures Kate Lockyer, Jade Fiyen and JONTE.

The Mayor said music and dance were just two elements of what made G&S Engineering Wine and Food Day such a fantastic day out.

“This year we have more than 20 food vendors to spoil you with choices, plus 17 market stalls for those looking for something fun or crafty,” he said.

“There really is something for everyone – pizza, platters, pastries, sausages, sweets, schnitzels, Indian and ice-creams, it’s a real foodie’s feast!

“There are two bars running non-stop with a great selection of beverages.

“And the kids are also well catered for with a Kids Zone offering face painting and plenty of fun activities and entertainment.”

Gates open at 10.30am and the party kicks on until the sun starts sinking at 5.30pm.

Entry is free, however because COVID-19 contact restrictions prevent security from doing physical bag searches at the gates, attendees are required to bring bags no larger than A3 size.