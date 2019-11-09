REPORT: David Fifita Arrested In Bali Over Alleged Assault

Broncos forward David Fifita is reportedly behind bars in Bali resulting from an alleged assault early this morning.

Channel 7 are reporting Fifita was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning following a brawl outside La Favela nightclub in Seminyak.

This the same nightspot which an incident involving Nelson Asofa-Solomona occurred last month.

Channel Seven are reporting the teenager is waiting to be questioned by police who released this statement to the network.

“Based on report, police went to the crime scene, asking witnesses and the victim. A bule (foreigner) that was allegedly the perpetrator was arrested.

“The perpetrator was taken to Kuta police station for further investigation.

“The alleged perpetrator could not be interrogated yet as he is still under the influence of alcohol.”