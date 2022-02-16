Report Highlights Soaring Alcohol Sales Nationwide

In Australia, alcohol sales have risen by an alarming $3.6 billion since the pandemic began.

A report by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (FARE) confirms a 29% uptake, and that "more alcohol is flowing into the homes of Australians than ever before".

Total retail booze sales last year was at $15.9 billion, with December recording the highest monthly accumulation.

The report explains that sales have consistently increased from 2019 to 2021 in every single Australian jurisdiction.

FARE CEO, Caterina Giorgi, said while pandemic stress is an obvious reason for the increase, alcohol companies have worked tirelessly to advertise their products into homes around the country.

"Far too many Australians are negatively impacted by family violence, mental illness, chronic health conditions, injury and death, and all are made worse because of alcohol," Ms Giorgi said

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, there are indications more people are needing help because of alcohol harms. At the same time, alcohol companies have used the pandemic as a marketing opportunity."

Giorgi said it's a shameful that alcohol companies have taken a marketing advantage of the uncertain situation.

"Many Australians are doing it tough, while alcohol companies are making super profits.

"Action is needed from Governments to address the predatory marketing practices of alcohol companies. Without it, companies will continue to push more alcohol into homes, increasing the risk of alcohol harms to families and communities."

