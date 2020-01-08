REPORT: Multiple Missiles Fired At Base Housing US Troops

More than a dozen missiles have been fired at an Iraqi base that was housing American soldiers.

The Iranian government has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad and Irbil air bases.

Scott Morrison has since released a statement, saying that the government is "closely monitoring" the situation.

US President Donald Trump is doing similar, said his press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

