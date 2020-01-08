REPORT: Multiple Missiles Fired At Base Housing US Troops

More to come

Article heading image for REPORT: Multiple Missiles Fired At Base Housing US Troops

Iranian state television

More than a dozen missiles have been fired at an Iraqi base that was housing American soldiers.

The Iranian government has reportedly taken responsibility for the attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad and Irbil air bases.

Further details here:

 Scott Morrison has since released a statement, saying that the government is "closely monitoring" the situation.

Post

US President Donald Trump is doing similar, said his press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Post

Triple M Newsroom

21 hours ago

Article by:

Triple M Newsroom

world news
donald trump
Iraqi
Listen Live!
