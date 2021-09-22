Report Reveals Cause Of Fatal Central Queensland Train Crash

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has released a report detailing the final moments that caused a fatal train crash in Westwood, Central Queensland on June 18.

The report found the death of 43-year-old Margate man, Chris O’Brien was caused when a Queensland Rail Train, that was on a learning exercise, travelled through a stop signal on a track section that was closed for maintenance.

The train crashed into a stationary coal train causing the fatality, as well as injuring several others and damaging the coal train's last nine carriages.

Mr O'Brien has been remembered as "an amazing husband" and father. His family made a heartbreaking post online that read "our everything is gone."

The ATSB report stated that the preliminary report was given to provide information to the industry and the public.

A final report on the incident is due next year.

