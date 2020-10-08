Reporter Fights Off A Pesky Raccoon At The White House Just Before Going Live On TV

How good is live TV? Well, it got even better overnight when CNN reporter, Joe Johns, fought off a pesky raccoon that was roaming around his live cross in front of The White House!

The hilarious moment was caught live on air, with the journo yelling at the raccoon, "GET!".

But, the raccoon wasn't going anywhere fast, deciding to come back a second time and wreak havoc.

Watch the funny moment here:

Who knew there were so many raccoons around The White House?!

