A man is believed to have been shot at a railway station in Sydney's south.

Ambulance service officials say the man, in his 30s, was shot at Campbelltown station on Wednesday afternoon before being rushed to Liverpool Hospital.

Police have confirmed an operation is underway in the area.

The man may have been armed with a knife and was shot by police, according to News Corp Australia.

