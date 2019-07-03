REPORTS | Nathan Cleary Out For Game III, Replacement Announced

Nathan Cleary has been ruled out for Origin III, with Mitchell Pearce reportedly heading in to Blues camp to replace him.

Channel Nine's Danny Weidler broke the news just moments ago, less than 48 hours after Cleary was named in the NSW line-up for the decider.

