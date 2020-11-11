Reports: North Melbourne Make Significant Offer To Jaidyn Stephenson

Jaidyn Stephenson has reportedly been offered a five-year deal on significant coin to play for North Melbourne.

Daisy Thomas brought the news to the table to finish off the show with 24 hours left in the trade period, and Stephenson being courted to help ease the salary cap issues at the Pies.

"(The) opportunity will be greater at North Melbourne," he explained.

Billy Brownless backed Stephenson's talent in.

"He's a good player, he just had a bad year," he replied.

REPORTS: NORTH MELBOURNE'S STEPHENSON OFFER:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.