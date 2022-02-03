Reports Of Millions Of Protective Equipment Tossed Away In NSW

Millions of dollars worth of personal protective equipment had to be tossed in the bin in NSW last year, due to unsatisfactory standards.

More than 775 million PPE products were written off, including 150 million face masks.

The revelation comes as State Opposition leaders critique the governments purchasing.

Labor Leader Chris Minns says the money could've gone to boosting underfunded areas, rather than have improper equipment unused.

"It's an enormous amount of money that's been wasted by NSW Health, right when we need to be protecting every single dollar," Minns said.

"We've already got the biggest net debt in the state's history, this is taxpayers money it's not the governments money - and it needs to be spread as if it's precious and not wasted."

Minns said it's a wasted mismanagement on a "giant scale", saying the money would be better off funding health care or education purposes.

"At the end of the day that's a huge amount of money that could've gone into schools or hospitals, or even paying nurses who are the real heroes of this pandemic."

