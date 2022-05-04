Reports Putin Could Declare Full-Scale War On Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin could officially declare war on Ukraine by May 9, shifting from what he believes is a 'military operation', not an invasion.

Western authorities are hinting at the move, yet there has been no sign of declaration from Moscow.

The May 9 date resembles Russia's 'Victory Day', commemorating the nation's win against the Nazis in 1945. Reports say the date could signify a level of propaganda to escalate the military efforts on Ukraine.

"I think he will try to move from his 'special operation'," British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"He's been rolling the pitch, laying the ground for being able to say 'look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people. I need more Russian cannon fodder.'"

It comes as Western and Ukraine officials report on an estimated death tally of 10,000 Russian soldiers, highlighting Putin's need to transition to a full scale mobilisation.

Meanwhile, the Russian President has requested fellow Western leaders to halt from assisting Ukraine, saying it could help end the war.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for ceasefire and evacuation orders in the city of Mariupol.

It's been largely reported that hundreds of civilians are trapped under the rubble of a steelworks site in the besieged city.

In the Vatican City, Pope Francis on Tuesday spoke on intentions to meet Putin in Moscow over the war on Ukraine.

"We have not yet received a response and we are still insisting, though I fear that Putin cannot, and does not, want to have this meeting at this time," Pope Francis said.

"I'm not going to Kyiv for now. I feel I shouldn't go. I have to go to Moscow first, I have to meet Putin first."

