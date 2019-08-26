Reports That Sam Murray Is Free To Play in 2020

Damian Barrett is reporting to AFL Media that banned Collingwood player Sam Murray will be available for selection from round one in 2020.

Murray had played 13 games for the Pies in 2019 when traces of cocaine were found in a game day drug test in July last year.

It is reported that Murray’s legal team have been able to reduce his sentence to 18 months despite Murray initially facing a 4 year ban.

