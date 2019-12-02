Rescue chopper called in to winch Mum and Son to Safety near Redlynch.

A local mother and son hiking duo have been winched to safety after authorities were alerted the pair were lost in bushland yesterday afternoon.

The duo set off on a well-known bush track from Stoney Creek Road to Glacier Lookout yesterday morning. After reaching the top they attempted to return when becoming lost in bushland.

Fortunately they had water and mobile phones and were able to head to higher ground to get service.

Police are urging anyone who's heading out to hike to make sure they're equipped with safety equipment, water and food incase something goes wrong.