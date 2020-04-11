Rescue Chopper Responds to Emerald Beach Burns Victim

Emergency services have responded to an accident north of Coffs Harbour on Saturday night.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Emerald Beach.

Triple M understands that a 47 year old male has sustained burns to his arms, chest and head in an accident involving an excavator.

According to reports from the scene, a drum of fuel ignited when it came into contact with the excavator.

The patient was treated on scene by Ambulance NSW paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team who stabilised the patient.

The man is being airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

He is in a serious but stable condition.