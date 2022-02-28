Rescue Operation Continues In Lismore As Northern NSW Floods Worsen

The flooding crisis ravaging parts of Australia's eastern coast has now impacted various towns in northern NSW.

In Lismore, about 60km from Byron Bay, locals were forced to spend the night on their roofs for shelter.

Many say its the worst flooding experienced in Lismore's history, as the SES worked overtime to help those in evacuation centres.

Almost 400 people were unaccounted for at 6pm last night, the SES say 12 people are currently missing.

Steve Price spoke on LiSTNR's Australia Today about the devastating situation, how many residents who were trapped could only seek help through social media.

After meeting with ministers in Brisbane on Sunday, Emergency Minister Bridget McKenzie spoke on the weather pattern being "so unprecedented".

"Instead of moving in it's normal way, it really just sat and hung over Brisbane and then over Lismore," Minister McKenzie said.

One man in north Lismore decided to disregard flooding in his elevated home, electing to head out on his tinnie and save those in need.

The man said he knew people were trapped in their homes after evacuating his own family of six.

"I’m having trouble remembering how many I rescued, at least 16 from North Lismore. I ferried them across the river to Hindmarsh Street which is the beginning of a hill going up to Goonellabah. That has become our mainland," the Lismore man said.

The Wilsons River elevated so quickly, many Lismore residents woke up on Monday morning to the realisation they were already trapped in rising waters.

The river reached a peak of 14.4 metres — over 2m above the previous record for a flood in 1954.

WEBSITES TO FOLLOW FOR HELP:

NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

Latest River Heights and Rainfall Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northcoast.shtml

Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

