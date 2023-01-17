Rescue Teams Confirm No Survivors Among 72 Passengers On Fallen Yeti Airlines Flight

Authorities have confirmed there have been no survivors among the 72 passengers onboard Yeti Airlines flight that crashed in Nepal.

Rescue workers have located the plane’s black box after two days of scouring the gorge in Central Nepal for survivors.

One of the victims of the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Sydney teacher Myron Love.

A spokesperson for yeti airlines confirmed that rescue teams have found the plane’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder among the rubble.

Investigators hope the recorders will help to determine why the plane crashed while attempting to land at Pokhara International Airport.

The recorders are set to be sent away for further analysis over the next few days.

Rescue teams have also managed to recover footage taken by a passenger onboard the flight, only moments before it crashed into a gorge.

The video, filmed by Indian national Sonu Jaiswal, showed buildings and greenery surrounding the airport before the plane began jerking with several passengers yelling before a sudden burst of flames.

Other footage captured by a witness on land, saw the plane come in for what seemed like a routine landing, before it suddenly turned sideways.

Rescue teams are continuing their search of the gorge and have so far recovered 69 bodies.

