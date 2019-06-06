Rescuers Hold On To Hope Of Finding Missing Plane Passenger

The search for a missing woman who took a joyride on a vintage plane has entered Day 3 at first light this morning.

The body of pilot Marcel van Hattem was found yesterday afternoon off South Stradbroke Island.

It's been revealed that a friend of passenger Trista Applebee raised the alarm on Wednesday when she failed to return from the 30 minute flight at the Southport Flying Club in Coombabah.

Questions are now being raised about why it took so long to alert authorities.

Debris from the wreckage has been found scattered off the coast.

Boaties and swimmers in the area being asked to keep an eye out for anything that could be related to the wreckage.