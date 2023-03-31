Research Calls For More Supports Needed For Farmers Across Australia

New research on Australian farmers’ mental health around self-harm and suicide shows that nearly half of Australian farmers have experienced depression, sparking calls for more government help and industry support.

The alarming data has shown that 45 per cent of farmers have had thoughts of self-harm or suicide, while almost 30 per cent of those have attempted self-harm or suicide.

Commissioned by dairy co-operative Norco in partnership with the National Farmers’ Federation (NFF), almost 64 per cent of Aussie farmers have suffered from anxiety, and 14 per cent of those experience anxiety frequently.

Norco Chief Executive Officer Michael Hampson said it was essential to understand how pronounced the mental health issue had become, particularly “in light of recent natural disasters”.

“We saw first-hand the devastating impacts the unprecedented flooding event twelve months ago combined with the ongoing wet weather has on our farmers, many of whom are still rebuilding physically, financially, and emotionally,” Mr Hampson said.

He also mentioned that the recent bushfires and heavy drought have significantly impacted farmers’ mental health conditions.

Ross Blanch, an operator for a farmer-to-farmer helpline in Queensland, said farmers tend to brush off their issues.

The NFF said that more than half of the farmers were unwilling to share their struggles as they see mental health issues as a burden to family or friends.

“It’s extremely important they have someone to talk to who understands and has experienced the same struggles they are,” Mr Blanch said.

The data reflects a lack of accessible mental health services for farmers in the past five years, leaving a quarter of them struggling with loneliness or isolation.

“We need dedicated resourcing to tackle farmers’ mental health challenges, and that needs to come from each level of government with leadership from the Commonwealth,” Mr Hampson added.

