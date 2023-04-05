Researchers Believe They May Have Discovered Life Beyond Earth

Astronomers have discovered an exoplanet which has the ability to emit a “coherent” radio signal suggesting there could be life beyond earth.

According to experts, the magnetic signal indicates that the planet could be habitable due to the fact that it blocks radiation.

Earth is protected from cosmic radiation thanks to the molten iron at the earth’s core.

Other planets with magnetic fields include Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter and Saturn.

A team of researchers from the United States have recently discovered another planet with its own magnetic field which could be home to extra-terrestrial beings.

According to a paper published by the Nature Astronomy journal, a planet called YZ Ceti has been emitting radio signals from the planet’s star.

Huh? Science Explained is here, the twice-weekly podcast brought to you by LiSTNR and Cosmos.

The signals were discovered by researchers Jackie Villadsen and Sebastian Pineda who said the signals were discovered through a radio telescope.

“We saw the initial burst and it looked beautiful,” Mr Pineda said.

“When we saw it again, it was very indicative that, okay, maybe we really have something here.”

Villadsen and Pineda estimate that the planet is approximately 12 light years away from earth.

Due to the planet’s invisibility, researchers are struggling to determine whether the planet actually has a magnetic field.

“What we’re doing is looking for a way to see them,” Villadsen said.

“If the planet has a magnetic field and it ploughs through enough star stuff, it will cause the star to emit bright radio waves.”

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear is on the LiSTNR app now.