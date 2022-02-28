Researchers Observe Lockdown-Impacted Patterns In Young Australians

As hospital rates continue to fluctuate across various states, as lockdown-related effects continue to emerge.

Researchers across the country are tracking the ongoing impacts of lockdowns on young children.

Mental health affects are widely known, yet more information relating to muscle growth, eyesight and overall development are being observed.

Lead researcher at the University of Western Sydney, Hannah Dahlen says a study of babies born during lockdown months is formulating a pattern.

"We are looking at things like fine motor skills, more gross motor skills, the way a baby communicates interacts how easily they are to settle, how they pick things up with their fingers, for example, their temperament," Professor Dahlen said.

Early reports show infants born in locked down areas (such as NSW, Victoria) were gradually delayed in meeting their developmental milestones.

"At the moment, it looks like the prolonged stress is having some impact."

As it stands, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Victoria

New cases: 5,852

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 283 / 42

NSW

New cases: 5,856

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,136 / 55

Tasmania

New cases: 734

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 11 / 2

