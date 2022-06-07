Reserve Bank Hikes Official Cash Rate By Half A Percentage Point To 0.85% Amid Soaring Inflation

The Reserve Bank of Australia has increased interest rates with a 50-basis-points or half a percentage point hike.

The move takes the cash rate target to 0.85 per cent smashing the expectations of most economists' out of the ballpark.

If the rate rise is passed on in full by the banks, it will add an extra $133 a month to a loan worth $500,000 over 25 years, and $265 a month on a loan worth $1 million.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe said Tuesday's rise was a direct response to the fact that "inflation in Australia has increased significantly".

"Given the current inflation pressures in the economy, and the still very low level of interest rates, the Board decided to move by 50 basis points today," Mr Lowe said.

"Higher prices for electricity and gas and recent increases in petrol prices mean that, in the near term, inflation is likely to be higher than was expected a month ago" - Mr Lowe

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Australians expected higher interest rates today, but that doesn’t make the news any easier:

"For an average mortgage of $330,000 remaining, it’s about $87 a month that Australian homeowners will have to find. For an average new mortgage, it’s almost twice that, at about $157 a month," he said.

Mr Chalmers said although inflation will likely make it harder for the government to pay down the trillion-dollar debt left by its predecessor, he remain optimistic.

"We do have some things going for us in the labour market and in terms of relatively strong household demand"

"We have an incredibly difficult challenge of combinations," he said. "High and rising inflation, rising interest rates, falling real wages at a time when our ability to respond to these challenges is constrained by the fact that the budget is absolutely heaving with Liberal debt."

Chalmers said the October budget will include a “cost of living package” aimed at getting long-term downward pressure on energy prices and real wage increases.

"Budgets should always recognise and respond to and reflect the precise combination of economic challenges that exist at the time," he said.

"The best thing that we can do as a government is to make sure that we grow the economy without adding these inflationary pressures."

"...That we get real wages moving again and that we actually have something to show for this trillion-dollar is in debt that our predecessors have racked up," he said.

"Because what really matters here when it comes to the level of governance spending in the context of high and rising inflation is not just the management of government spending but the quality of that spending as well. Our economic plan is all about growing the economy without adding those pressures." - Mr Chalmers

