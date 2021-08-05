Restrictions Ease Across South Australia As Pubs, Gyms and More Reopen

Restrictions eased for South Aussies on Thursday morning, as owners of gyms, restaurants and pubs prepare to welcome customers through their doors.

It comes after zero cases were recorded, following the three new cases yesterday which included two overseas travellers.

Restaurants and pubs state-wide are now able to hold up to 50% customer capacities.

Gyms can increase their totals, with density limits being slashed from 1 per 8 square metre down to 1 per 4.

Mask wearing is still mandatory and rules around home gatherings remain, but Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier is ominous of turning it around.

"We will be looking at this very favourably, I'm very happy with how things have gone," Spurrier said.

The South Australian government announced on Thursday a border reopening to regional Victoria. However, entering from Queensland is not permitted as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in the nation's north-east.

For more information and updates on restrictions and guidelines, head to SA Health's website.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.